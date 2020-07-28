Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 288,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

