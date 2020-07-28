Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $21.86 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 34,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,759. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.