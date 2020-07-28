Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,839,503.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.84. 14,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,292. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $402.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.