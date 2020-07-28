Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. 42,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

