Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

