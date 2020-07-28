Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SYSCO by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 75,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

