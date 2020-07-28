Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Walmart by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 148,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

