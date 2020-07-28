Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,594,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.