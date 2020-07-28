Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total transaction of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $889.92. 5,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $819.82 and a 200-day moving average of $757.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $897.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

