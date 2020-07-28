Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 159 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Mills by 57.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 166,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

