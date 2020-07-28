Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 275 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 100.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 49,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 98.2% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 17,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 86.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.