Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.