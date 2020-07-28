Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,109. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

