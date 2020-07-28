Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. 36,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,878. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

