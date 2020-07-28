HLS Therapeutics Inc (HLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:HLS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.50. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$12.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

