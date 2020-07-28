HLS Therapeutics Inc (HLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of HLS traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.55. 4,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.50. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$12.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.25 million and a P/E ratio of -35.95.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

