Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th.

Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hoegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.9%.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.