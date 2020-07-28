Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in 3M were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.47. 201,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

