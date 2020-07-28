Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 4,875 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 5.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

