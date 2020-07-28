Homeros Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.02 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $108.02 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01951548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00183449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00065785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00106793 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,272,005 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

