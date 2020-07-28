HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,669. The company has a market capitalization of $604.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

