Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. 1,848,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

