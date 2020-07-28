Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

