Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,085 shares of company stock valued at $54,153 in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

