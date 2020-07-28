HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.76.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.01. 3,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $243.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

