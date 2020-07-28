Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Humana worth $47,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $386.56. 11,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

