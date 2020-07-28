Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.85, approximately 367,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 358,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 140,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ichor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

