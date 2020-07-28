ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Acquires Shares of 670 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

