Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Illumina by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $647,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Illumina stock traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $387.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

