Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $43.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunomedics shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 40,189 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also commented on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.
In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.