Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $43.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunomedics shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 40,189 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immunomedics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

