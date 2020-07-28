Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

IBTX traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. 25,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.