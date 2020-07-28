Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

