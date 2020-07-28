Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Ingredion worth $44,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. 5,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

