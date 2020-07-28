Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. Integer makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.05% of Integer worth $25,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Integer by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after buying an additional 1,030,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 219,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,624,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 7,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,069. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

