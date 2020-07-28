International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in International Paper by 12.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 17.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 53.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

