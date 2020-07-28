Interzone Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,030.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.02928163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.02439817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00485046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00715084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00643699 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

