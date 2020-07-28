Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

PCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.