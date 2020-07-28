Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $367,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381,960. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

