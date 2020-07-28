Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 316.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 159,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,940. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

