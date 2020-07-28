iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,317,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871,242 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $685,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,424,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 9,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.67.

