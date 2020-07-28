iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981,974 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,769,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,325 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

