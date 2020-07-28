iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 2,984,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

