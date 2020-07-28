iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,926 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

