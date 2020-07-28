iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. 8,649,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,705,141. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

