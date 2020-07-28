iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.30. 1,172,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

