iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after purchasing an additional 398,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after buying an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

