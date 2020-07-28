iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,460. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

