iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $324.66. The company had a trading volume of 246,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

