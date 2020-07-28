Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,759 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 386,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 288.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.