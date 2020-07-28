Kava.io (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.35 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00022441 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $82.62 million and $72.35 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006342 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002458 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

